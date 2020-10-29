OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

OSCE Permanent Council to discuss on Friday ceasefire violation in Donbas, due to which soldier of Armed Forces wounded – Arestovych

KYIV. Oct 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – At the weekly meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on October 30, the issue of violation of the ceasefire in Donbas, as a result of which a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded, will be discussed, speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Yesterday, October 28, in one of the areas of the line of contact, the enemy violated the measures to strengthen the ceasefire, agreed within the agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group (comprising Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) on July 27 this year. At 21:55 to 22:55, aimed enemy fire was recorded at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of small arms and grenade launchers. At 22:05, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a minor gunshot wound," Arestovych wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not open fire, using the mechanism of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC), and thus achieved a ceasefire by the enemy.

Thus, the incident was reported to representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

"This issue will be also discussed at the initiative of the Ukrainian side at the weekly meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna tomorrow," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said.

As reported, over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire four times, one Ukrainian soldier received a bullet wound through his arm, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said. The serviceman was provided with pre-medical care and taken to a hospital. The health condition of the serviceman is reassuring.