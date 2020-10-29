Facts

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has convened an urgent closed meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to choose measures for an urgent appropriate response from the government to attempts by "certain subjects" to revise the principles of zero tolerance for corruption and any form of non-transparency in public administration.

"We are forced to say that recently there have been signs that certain subjects are trying to revise the key parts of the social contract in Ukraine, which provide for zero tolerance for corruption and any form of non-transparency in public administration. This is unacceptable. The president will offer NSDC members to discuss the situation that has developed in the national security of the country, and make relevant decisions," the presidential press service said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the necessary bills, which will further prevent the occurrence of such crisis situations, will be worked out and submitted by the president to the Verkhovna Rada as urgent.

"The crushing blows that are being inflicted on the country's achievements in the field of combating and effectively countering corruption in Ukraine cannot be ignored. An immediate and tough assessment of the decisions of certain subjects, whose actions are becoming more and more socially dangerous," President Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #constitutional_court
