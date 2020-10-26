Facts

17:43 26.10.2020

Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

2 min read
Turkey interested in completing An-225 Mriya – Dpty PM

The Turkish side at the recent negotiations between the presidents of the two countries in Ankara announced its interest in the possibility of completing the second unit of the world's largest transport aircraft An-225 Mriya, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky has said.

"The situation was quite strange for me when, during the visit, President of Turkey and me raised the issue of completing the second Mriya and even despite the sum I said it would cost, the Turkish side said that we would continue discussion," Urusky said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, experts' negotiations on this issue are expected.

"We cannot either complete the manufacture of Ruslan (An-125) or build new ones. However, we can complete the manufacture of Mriya both theoretically and practically," the deputy prime minister said.

He added that the matter concerns the possibility of purchasing the An-178 medium transport aircraft, since Turkey has an interest in strategic transport aircraft.

The An-225 Mriya is the largest and most powerful transport aircraft in the world, created by Kyiv Antonov Design Bureau. The An-225 with a maximum curb weight of 640 tonnes is the heaviest aircraft in the world. In November 2004, the World Air Sports Federation included the An-225 into the Guinness World Records for its 240 records.

Tags: #mriya #turkey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:37 26.10.2020
Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

09:45 19.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

16:43 17.10.2020
Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

14:25 17.10.2020
Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

19:12 16.10.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

16:36 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

16:28 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

15:51 16.10.2020
Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

Zelensky hopes for Turkey's serious role in 'Crimean platform,' solution of Crimea issue

13:34 15.10.2020
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

14:37 17.08.2020
EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

LATEST

Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

Changing Ukraine's Electoral Code before elections contrary to general intl best practices – OSCE ODIHR

Decision not to hold elections near contact line in Donbas affects civil confidence – OSCE ODIHR

Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

HACC refuses to take Yanukovych into custody on Mezhyhirya case – Transparency International Ukraine

OSCE ODIHR notes freedom of campaigning in local elections in Ukraine, bias of private media

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

OSCE ODIHR notes Ukraine's local elections as organized, held orderly in line with procedures

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD