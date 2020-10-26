Zelensky's poll partially creates undue political advantage for ruling party in elections – OSCE ODIHR

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said that a poll conducted during election day, initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, partially created an undue political advantage for electoral participants from the ruling party.

Director of the OSCE ODIHR Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir said at an online conference on Monday the observers can note that the poll, which was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place near polling stations on election day, and which was funded by his political party, and also related to the relevant initiatives that his office is now introducing, somewhat created an undue political advantage, and also blurred the boundaries between the state and the political party.

She said that the people who worked in the presidential poll were mostly outside the polling stations and were not active, although they were quite noticeable.