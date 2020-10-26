Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) –President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is urged to immediately submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court.

The corresponding electronic petition on the liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court of July 30 gained the necessary 25,000 votes on the website of the head of state for its consideration.

The initiator of the petition Danylo Mokryk asks the president to liquidate DACK in connection with "complete loss of authority by Kyiv District Administrative Court - in particular, due to the content of the conversation recordings of the leadership of this court published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in July 2019 and testify to deep-rooted corruption in the court and the practice of unjust decisions."

And also due to the fact that Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 19 of the Law On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges provide the President with the exclusive right to initiate the procedure for liquidating the court.