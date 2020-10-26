Facts

12:37 26.10.2020

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

1 min read

KYIV. Oct 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) –President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is urged to immediately submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court.

The corresponding electronic petition on the liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court of July 30 gained the necessary 25,000 votes on the website of the head of state for its consideration.

The initiator of the petition Danylo Mokryk asks the president to liquidate DACK in connection with "complete loss of authority by Kyiv District Administrative Court - in particular, due to the content of the conversation recordings of the leadership of this court published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in July 2019 and testify to deep-rooted corruption in the court and the practice of unjust decisions."

And also due to the fact that Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 19 of the Law On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges provide the President with the exclusive right to initiate the procedure for liquidating the court.

Tags: #zelensky #liquidation #petition #kdac
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 26.10.2020
Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

13:54 26.10.2020
CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

12:41 25.10.2020
Zelensky, UN coordinator in Ukraine note importance of maintaining ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky, UN coordinator in Ukraine note importance of maintaining ceasefire regime in Donbas

11:56 25.10.2020
Femen activist tries to get to polling station where Zelensky, his wife vote

Femen activist tries to get to polling station where Zelensky, his wife vote

19:07 22.10.2020
FTA in Donbas is important element for ending the war – Zelensky

FTA in Donbas is important element for ending the war – Zelensky

14:04 22.10.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine has no plans to impose tough lockdown, notes uniqueness of COVID-19 vaccine being developed in country

Zelensky says Ukraine has no plans to impose tough lockdown, notes uniqueness of COVID-19 vaccine being developed in country

12:50 22.10.2020
Ukrainian president proposes to Rada to lift moratorium on opening bankruptcy cases during quarantine

Ukrainian president proposes to Rada to lift moratorium on opening bankruptcy cases during quarantine

10:18 21.10.2020
Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

15:23 20.10.2020
Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

15:18 20.10.2020
Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Ukraine records 5,426 COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries, 73 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

OPORA OBSERVERS DIDN'T FIND VIOLATIONS AT LOCAL ELECTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT RESULTS OF PEOPLE'S WILL

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD