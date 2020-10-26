Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

Facts

The civil network OPORA calls it a mistake during the local elections held in Ukraine on Sunday to use a proportional system with open lists in local elections for a community of up to 10,000 voters.

"Some of the violations, in particular procedural ones, could have been avoided if the state, in particular, the Ukrainian parliament, adopted amendments to the Electoral Code in a timely manner. And all potential participants in the electoral process would have been on equal terms. A big mistake, which we talked about more than once, was the spread of the proportional system with open lists in local elections for up to 10,000 voters," chair of the board of the OPORA civil network Olha Aivazovska said at a press conference on Monday.

She noted that this system does not correspond to the tasks of local self-government and does not contribute to the development of party organizations at the local level.

