Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

The results of a popular poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which was held on the day of local elections on October 25 near polling stations, will be made public on Monday evening, MP, deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Yevhenia Kravchuk has said.

"I think that just the official results - they will be officially announced today, in the late afternoon - they should coincide with the exit poll results within a 2-3% (margin of) error, as usual," Kravchuk said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday.