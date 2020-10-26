Facts

11:38 26.10.2020

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

1 min read

The results of a popular poll initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which was held on the day of local elections on October 25 near polling stations, will be made public on Monday evening, MP, deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Yevhenia Kravchuk has said.

"I think that just the official results - they will be officially announced today, in the late afternoon - they should coincide with the exit poll results within a 2-3% (margin of) error, as usual," Kravchuk said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday.

Tags: #poll #results
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 26.10.2020
Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

13:54 26.10.2020
CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

12:49 26.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll for election of Cherkasy mayor: Bondarenko - 32.6%, Yevpak - 19.8%, Ilchenko - 17.8%

12:41 26.10.2020
Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

Shakirzyan leading in Rivne mayoral elections followed by Koval and Tretyak – polls

11:02 26.10.2020
Mamai, Ivashchenko, Udovychenko leading in mayoral elections in Poltava - poll by local publication

Mamai, Ivashchenko, Udovychenko leading in mayoral elections in Poltava - poll by local publication

09:33 26.10.2020
Some 20% of Ukrainians didn't vote in local elections for health reasons – Rating opinion poll

Some 20% of Ukrainians didn't vote in local elections for health reasons – Rating opinion poll

08:24 26.10.2020
Man steals box with Zelensky's survey forms in Chernihiv

Man steals box with Zelensky's survey forms in Chernihiv

08:12 26.10.2020
Poll by Initiatives Development Centre on Ivano-Frankivsk mayor election: Martsynkiv gains 84%, Shkutiak 6.7%, Serbin 3.6%

Poll by Initiatives Development Centre on Ivano-Frankivsk mayor election: Martsynkiv gains 84%, Shkutiak 6.7%, Serbin 3.6%

07:38 26.10.2020
Exit poll of Ternopil local portal on mayoral election: Nadal gains 72.3%, Sorokolit 7.2%, Ovcharuk 6.7%

Exit poll of Ternopil local portal on mayoral election: Nadal gains 72.3%, Sorokolit 7.2%, Ovcharuk 6.7%

22:30 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on Mykolaiv mayor election: Senkevych gets 40.7%, Chaika 26.7%, Dombrovska 16.8%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on Mykolaiv mayor election: Senkevych gets 40.7%, Chaika 26.7%, Dombrovska 16.8%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

Voting day at local elections in Ukraine in general meets democratic standards of fair elections – CVU

Ukraine records 5,426 COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries, 73 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

Gap between Hunko and Liashko in elections for deputy in constituency No. 208 after counting 30% of protocols is up to 1.28% - CEC

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

Zelensky urged to submit bill to liquidate District Administrative Court of Kyiv - petition

Ukraine looking for site for Turkish Bayraktar to produce UAVs – Dpty PM

OPORA observers don't reveal violations at local elections that could affect results of people's will

Using proportional system with open lists during local elections was mistake – OPORA

OPORA OBSERVERS DIDN'T FIND VIOLATIONS AT LOCAL ELECTIONS THAT COULD AFFECT RESULTS OF PEOPLE'S WILL

Voter turnout in Ukraine's local elections on Oct 25 is 36.88% - CEC

OPORA: Election considered as competitive, held in accordance with legislation in general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD