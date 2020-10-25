Less than third of electorate vote in Kharkiv

According to preliminary data, the voter turnout at the local elections in Kharkiv and the region was just over 30%.

"According to preliminary data, 323,152 (31.3%) of voters voted in Kharkiv, and 325,506 (33.3%) voted in the region [excluding Kharkiv]," Valeriya Koporulina, the head of the regional territorial election commission, told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday evening.

As reported, at the local elections in Kharkiv region in 2015, the voter turnout was 42%, and in the regional center 45.59%.