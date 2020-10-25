'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on Mykolaiv mayor election: Senkevych gets 40.7%, Chaika 26.7%, Dombrovska 16.8%

The incumbent mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, is in the lead in the elections of the mayor of Mykolaiv, according to the results of the exit poll conducted jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

According to the study, 40.78% of the city's residents voted for Senkevych. Representative of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Vladyslav Chaika ranked second with 26.77%, while representative of the Servant of the People party Tetiana Dombrovska ranked third with 16.81%.

Mykola Kruhlov, a representative of the Nash Kray party, ranked fourth with 7.11%). Yuriy Hranaturov, a representative of the For the Future party, is in the fifth place with 5.23%.