Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

The victories of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are a key factor in uniting Ukrainians today – 55% chose this item when answering the question of what they associate independence and unity with, according to the results of a national online poll for Independence Day, conducted by the Rating sociological group from July 30 to August 6.

In second place among the unifying factors is mutual assistance (this item was chosen by more than a third of respondents). The reconstruction of the country also has significant potential for unification – it was also indicated by about a third of Ukrainians abroad and at home.

The most likely factors that can divide society are mutual accusations (57%), political conflicts (52%) and economic crisis (37%), according to the survey results. At the same time, respondents who left for other European countries during the war relatively more focus on mutual accusations (68%) and language issues (34%) as factors of division.

Among the events and symbols of independence, along with the 1991 declaration (51%), Ukrainians recall the resistance since 2022 (51%), the events of the ATO/JFO (42%) and the Revolution of Dignity (47%) as the most important events for the formation of a modern nation. Ukrainians who left for other European countries relatively more often mention receiving the status of candidate for EU membership among significant events (22% compared to 15% among respondents in Ukraine).

As reported on the Rating website, the majority of Ukrainians support joining the EU (75%) and NATO (71%). Among Ukrainians who have been forced to leave the country since 2022, this support is even stronger (83% and 78%).

As part of the research using the Computer-Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) method, some 1,600 respondents in the controlled regions of Ukraine and 500 in other 27 European countries aged 18 and over were interviewed. The results collected in Ukraine are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, in other countries – using current data from the UNHC (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, an indicator of Ukrainians who have applied for asylum or similar national protection programs).