Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

MP from the European Solidarity faction Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to promptly respond to the interference of Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in the Ukrainian elections.

"His appeal to the Hungarians to support one of the political forces and the mayor in Zakarpattia, and even on election day, is an unprecedented act of contempt for a foreign state on the part of a member of the European Union. This is unacceptable behavior that should receive a proper legal and political assessment. I hope for a prompt and adequate response from our Foreign Ministry," Klympush-Tsintsadze wrote on the Facebook page.

"I also hope that our partners, relations with whom we are creating on the basis of common values, will not remain silent in this situation. After all, this is an attack not only on the Ukrainian elections, the audacity of the statement indicates that this is an attack on democracy itself in Europe, on its principles of respect and good neighborliness," she said.

Earlier, on the morning of October 25, Szijjártó on his Facebook page called on the Hungarian of Zakarpattia to support the KMKS Party of Hungarians of Ukraine in the local elections, as well as incumbent Mayor of Berehove Zoltan Babiak. He also said that residents of Zakarpattia, who are in Hungary, can cross the border to vote and return without the obligation to undergo the 14-day lockdown.