Facts

17:02 25.10.2020

Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

2 min read

MP from the European Solidarity faction Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to promptly respond to the interference of Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in the Ukrainian elections.

"His appeal to the Hungarians to support one of the political forces and the mayor in Zakarpattia, and even on election day, is an unprecedented act of contempt for a foreign state on the part of a member of the European Union. This is unacceptable behavior that should receive a proper legal and political assessment. I hope for a prompt and adequate response from our Foreign Ministry," Klympush-Tsintsadze wrote on the Facebook page.

"I also hope that our partners, relations with whom we are creating on the basis of common values, will not remain silent in this situation. After all, this is an attack not only on the Ukrainian elections, the audacity of the statement indicates that this is an attack on democracy itself in Europe, on its principles of respect and good neighborliness," she said.

Earlier, on the morning of October 25, Szijjártó on his Facebook page called on the Hungarian of Zakarpattia to support the KMKS Party of Hungarians of Ukraine in the local elections, as well as incumbent Mayor of Berehove Zoltan Babiak. He also said that residents of Zakarpattia, who are in Hungary, can cross the border to vote and return without the obligation to undergo the 14-day lockdown.

Tags: #intervention #hungary #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 25.10.2020
Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

Highest voter turnout as of 13:00 is 26% in Odesa region (no Odesa city), lowest is 14% in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions – CEC

15:45 25.10.2020
Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

Voter turnout in Kyiv as of 13:00 is about 16% - Dpty head of city district election commission

15:40 25.10.2020
CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

CVU records violation of sanitary measures, illegal campaigning, non-admission of observers to some polling stations

15:18 25.10.2020
OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

OPORA observers haven't recorded facts of illegal ballot stuffing by noon

15:03 25.10.2020
Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

Interior Ministry attracts aviation to ensure security of elections

14:57 25.10.2020
Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

Administrative protocol for hooliganism drawn up against Femen activist got naked in front of Zelensky – police

14:26 25.10.2020
Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

Voter turnout at local elections as of 12:00 is 13.5% - OPORA

13:34 25.10.2020
Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

Police record 1,280 messages about possible violations of electoral process since start of voting – Interior Ministry

13:02 25.10.2020
More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

More than 7,700 citizens vote at home in Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

12:18 25.10.2020
No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

No one conducting poll initiated by Zelensky at many polling stations in Kyiv, at others volunteers working without tables

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Four polling stations for local elections in Ukraine not yet opened – Interior ministry

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

LATEST

Voter turnout in Ukraine as of 16:00 is 27% – OPORA

Russian-occupation forces do not open fire in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

European Solidarity notes low level of organization of local elections

Over 40 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

'Zelensky's poll' is biggest electoral fraud in Ukraine's history – Poroshenko

Kharkiv police receives 130 reports of election violations, seven cases initiated

Police checking one more fact of 'carousels,' eight reports of mining not confirmed – Klymenko

CEC: LARGEST VOTER TURNOUT AS OF 13:00 IS 26% IN ODESA REGION (NO ODESA CITY), LOWEST IS 14% IN CHERNIVTSI, IVANO-FRANKIVSK REGIONS

Poll initiated by Zelensky takes place in 55% of polling stations across Ukraine – OPORA

Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD