Over 10 people detained at Sunday protests throughout Belarus for now - rights campaigners

Already more than 10 people were detained at unauthorized protests throughout Belarus on Sunday, the Viasna human rights center, which is unregistered in Belarus, said.

The list of those detained is published on the Viasna website and being updated.

Detentions took place in Minsk, Grodno, Gomel, Brest, Rechitsa, Pinsk, and in Lida, the Viasna human rights center said.