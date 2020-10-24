Facts

15:17 24.10.2020

Governing bodies, subdivisions of State Emergency Service transferred to enhanced mode of service

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The governing bodies and subdivisions of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine were transferred to an enhanced mode of service from 09.00 on 24 October to 21.00 on 27 October.

As reported on SES Facebook page, there are more than 42,000 people, about 3,800 units of rescue equipment and 12 aircraft in SES system, that are ready to perform tasks for their appointment.

Local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

17:34 22.10.2020
SBU blocks sale of citizens' personal data database on eve of local elections

10:32 22.10.2020
Ukraine's current local elections are generally problematic, 'dirty tricks' in big cities, merged territorial communities – National Police

17:10 21.10.2020
Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

10:05 16.10.2020
Zelensky initiates survey of Ukrainians on Oct 25 on reducing number of MPs, legalizing medical cannabis, use of guarantees of Budapest Memo

15:47 09.10.2020
Local elections politicization to lead to acute conflicts between mayors, city councils – opinion

12:18 09.10.2020
Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

15:35 07.10.2020
Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

12:48 07.10.2020
No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

20:40 02.10.2020
After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

17:23 01.10.2020
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

