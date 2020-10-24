Governing bodies, subdivisions of State Emergency Service transferred to enhanced mode of service

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The governing bodies and subdivisions of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine were transferred to an enhanced mode of service from 09.00 on 24 October to 21.00 on 27 October.

As reported on SES Facebook page, there are more than 42,000 people, about 3,800 units of rescue equipment and 12 aircraft in SES system, that are ready to perform tasks for their appointment.

Local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.