Facts

17:34 22.10.2020

SBU blocks sale of citizens' personal data database on eve of local elections

Cyber ​​specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have blocked the sale of citizens' personal data of on one of the hacker forums on the eve of local elections.

"At one of the specialized hacker forums, the attacker offered to purchase a database that coincides in many respects with the information stored in the State Voter Register. This information can be used by customers to influence the electoral preferences of voters," the SBU press center reports.

The operatives identified the attacker and carried out a series of investigative actions, during which computer equipment and communication means with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

All the circumstances of the crime and the list of "clients" who have acquired personal data of voters are established. The issue of reporting a suspicion to an attacker under Article 361-2 (unauthorized sale or information distribution of with limited access, which is stored in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or on carriers of such information) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The pretrial investigation continues.

Tags: #elections
