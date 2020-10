Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

In Ukraine, as of Thursday morning, October 22, a new record number of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease was recorded of 7,053 new cases, some 2,679 people recovered, 116 died, according to data on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

The day before, on October 21, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of 6,719 was recorded, 141 people died, some 2,686 people recovered. On October 20, there were 5,469 new cases of the disease, while 3,044 recovered in a day, and 113 people died. On October 19, some 4,766 cases were reported per day, on October 18 there were 5,231 new cases.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 322,879 people on Thursday morning, some 5,927 people died from COVID-19, some 132,219 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 181,938 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 4,258 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (631), Kharkiv (627), Odesa (600), Khmelnytsky (381), Dnipropetrovsk (363), Poltava (336), Lviv (319), Ternopil (313 ), Zaporizhia (309) regions.

Over the past day, a record number of 7,426 suspicions was registered.