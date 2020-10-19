Facts

19:18 19.10.2020

Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case


Iran, Ukraine resume talks on downed passenger plane case

Iran has hosted a delegation from Ukraine, which has arrived for the second round of negotiations on compensation for the downed passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in January, the IRNA news agency said on Monday.

According to the agency, the negotiations were held in Tehran at the Foreign Ministry, they will be continued and will last until Wednesday.

The sides held the first round of negotiations in Kyiv in July, and the Ukrainian authorities then spoke of their results with cautious optimism. Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, crashed near the Emam Khomeini International Airport immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), some 82 citizens of Iran, some 63 citizens of Canada, ten citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Tags: #iran #ukraine #uia
