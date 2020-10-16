FAA lifts restrictions on flights over Black Sea for U.S. civil operators under Ukraine's responsibility

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States Department of Transportation (FAA) from October 27, 2020 will completely lift restrictions on flights through airspace over the Black Sea for American civil operators under the responsibility of Ukraine.

As the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said, the new U.S. Special Federal Aviation Regulations (SFAR 113), in particular, indicate that Ukraine has implemented effective measures to ensure the safety of civil aviation in the Simferopol flight information region.

According to the ministry data, based on an analysis of risk management monitoring reports over the past three and a half years, it was noted that in this area the number of cases with a potential impact on flight safety due to Russian aggression has dropped to almost zero.

"The FAA, as one of the world's most authoritative aviation safety regulators, has made conclusions on the appropriate level of safety in international airspace over the high seas, and it is another very important recognition for the aviation community around the world. These conclusions are based on the professional assessment of a set of measures that were implemented to minimize threats and improve the level of flight safety in the western part of the Simferopol flight information region," the press service quoted head of UkSATSE Andriy Yarmak.

He noted that such a decision confirms the accuracy of the results of post-implementation monitoring of Ukraine, as well as the conclusions of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, published at the end of August 2020.

At the same time, the statement also indicates that the FAA has extended for a year the current ban for American civil operators on flights in the eastern part of the Dnipro flight information region due to the presence of risks for civil aviation due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.