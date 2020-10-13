Facts

10:26 13.10.2020

Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine will join the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Belarus and will consider joining the new sanctions after they are introduced by the European Union, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Our position on Belarus has been consistent and clear from the first day of this crisis: we have joined the relevant statements of the European Union. As for the sanctions that have already been imposed, we will join them. In terms of any new sanctions, we will act according to the agreed algorithm, that is, first the EU adopts sanctions, and then we consider the issue of joining them," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister said that the issue of Belarus is an example of how the convergence of foreign policies of the EU and Ukraine, stipulated by the Association Agreement, works, "when we really act as a united front on the most sensitive issues."

Tags: #kuleba #belarus #ukraine #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:47 13.10.2020
Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

18:41 12.10.2020
Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

16:15 12.10.2020
Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

15:34 12.10.2020
Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

10:51 12.10.2020
Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

10:44 12.10.2020
Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

09:58 12.10.2020
Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

19:12 09.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

15:36 09.10.2020
Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

14:21 09.10.2020
Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to be closed on Oct 15-31

Conducting polls on election day is contrary to Electoral Code – committee of voters

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Zelensky announces national polls on Oct 25

Ukraine registers 5,133 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,152 recovered, 107 died

LATEST

Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to be closed on Oct 15-31

Conducting polls on election day is contrary to Electoral Code – committee of voters

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Zelensky announces national polls on Oct 25

Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

Zelensky: NATO membership would be most important western support for Ukraine

Zelensky believes it is possible to reach agreement with Putin on peace, return of occupied territories, although it's very difficult

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD