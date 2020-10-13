Ukraine to join imposed EU sanctions against Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine will join the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Belarus and will consider joining the new sanctions after they are introduced by the European Union, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Our position on Belarus has been consistent and clear from the first day of this crisis: we have joined the relevant statements of the European Union. As for the sanctions that have already been imposed, we will join them. In terms of any new sanctions, we will act according to the agreed algorithm, that is, first the EU adopts sanctions, and then we consider the issue of joining them," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister said that the issue of Belarus is an example of how the convergence of foreign policies of the EU and Ukraine, stipulated by the Association Agreement, works, "when we really act as a united front on the most sensitive issues."