17:18 10.10.2020

Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

Acting Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet urged the authorities to transfer schools to distance learning in connection with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"I ask not only as the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, but as a father, to find an opportunity to organize distance learning for our children for the next two weeks. I know and understand that the issues of organizing education are decided locally. It is important that in such a difficult situation the central and local authorities act together. Therefore, I am asking to listen to the recommendations of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, as well as the NSDC [the National Security and Defense Council]," Shkarlet wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

He said that the Education Ministry, together with the Health Ministry, is constantly monitoring the situation with the spread of COVID-19 disease, in particular in educational institutions.

"The most important thing for us now is to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus and to preserve people's health," Shkarlet said.

As reported, in Ukraine over the past day, some 5,728 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

