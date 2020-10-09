Facts

12:18 09.10.2020

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has released on its website lists of candidates for deputies to Kyiv City Council.

According to these data, representatives of 18 parties are running for Kyiv City Council. There are 1,606 candidates in the electoral lists.

Most of the applicants are from the European Solidarity, UDAR Vitali Klitschko and Unity of Oleksandr Omelchenko parties, namely, 120 candidates from each political force.

The minimum number of candidates (66 each) belongs to the Party of National Egoism, Party of Shariy and the Right Sector parties.

Kyiv City Council consists of 120 deputies.

Some 20 candidates have been registered for the post of Kyiv Mayor.

Local elections in Ukraine are scheduled for October 25.

