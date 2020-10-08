Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

During his official visit to London, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) and that membership in the Alliance will contribute to Ukraine's security and defense, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We talked about NATO separately. Our president clearly said that Ukraine needs a Membership Action Plan and that NATO membership will contribute to Ukrainian security and defense," Kuleba said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page on Thursday.