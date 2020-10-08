Facts

14:45 08.10.2020

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

1 min read
Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

During his official visit to London, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) and that membership in the Alliance will contribute to Ukraine's security and defense, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We talked about NATO separately. Our president clearly said that Ukraine needs a Membership Action Plan and that NATO membership will contribute to Ukrainian security and defense," Kuleba said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Tags: #zelensky #kuleba #map
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 07.10.2020
Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

09:43 07.10.2020
Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

09:27 07.10.2020
Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

15:57 05.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

12:18 05.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

11:54 03.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Zelensky: Ukraine calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

17:28 01.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will develop nuclear energy, despite opposition of many countries

Zelensky: Ukraine will develop nuclear energy, despite opposition of many countries

17:23 01.10.2020
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

13:09 01.10.2020
Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

13:31 30.09.2020
Zelensky relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

Zelensky relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

LATEST

All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Ukraine, EU sign some agreements to finance various projects

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD