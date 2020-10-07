Facts

15:35 07.10.2020

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

2 min read
Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

The involvement of aviation units of the Interior Ministry's system is provided for a prompt response to changes in the situation during the local elections in Ukraine.

"Based on the calculations, almost 140,000 law enforcement officers will be involved to ensure public security during the local elections. It is planned to involve the aviation units of the Interior Ministry's system for prompt response to changes in the situation," First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovy said at the meeting.

He said that, given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic amid which the electoral process is holding, the personnel are provided with protective equipment.

"We will involve reserve groups of law enforcement officers from the central office of the National Police, university cadets and police officers from regional departments," Yarovy said.

According to Deputy Minister Serhiy Honcharov, operational reserves have been created in the regions to respond to challenges and threats that may arise during the elections.

"In order to increase the efficiency of the formation of reserves and direct response, it is planned to involve our aviation within the election campaign. We plan to involve all the available forces and means of aviation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, namely, aircraft and helicopters. The presence of helicopters will allow respond to illegal activities in the most remote points where there is no landing strips," Honcharov said.

Head of the State Emergency Service Mykola Chechotkin said that in order to ensure an adequate level of fire safety and prevent emergencies during the preparation and conduct of local elections, the specialists of the service in the country are inspecting the facilities where the polling stations will be located.

Local elections in Ukraine are scheduled for October 25.

Tags: #elections #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 07.10.2020
Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

17:41 07.10.2020
UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

17:22 07.10.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

16:56 07.10.2020
Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

16:07 07.10.2020
Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

12:48 07.10.2020
No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

11:38 07.10.2020
World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

11:05 07.10.2020
Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

09:49 07.10.2020
Kyiv, Brussels agree on further economic integration - joint statement

Kyiv, Brussels agree on further economic integration - joint statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Ukraine, EU sign some agreements to finance various projects

Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

EU recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations, declares its commitment to political association, economic integration

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

EU unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity – summit's statement

Ukraine, EU intend to assess progress of implementation of Association Agreement in 2021

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD