09:14 07.10.2020

EU unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity – summit's statement

The European Union says that it is unshakable in its support and devotion to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The relevant joint statement following the Ukraine-EU summit, which took place in Brussels on Tuesday, was made by the leaders of the EU and Ukraine.

"The EU reiterated its unwavering support and commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the EU leaders said in the statement.

The leaders said that they have gathered today to reaffirm "continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union, on the basis of the Association Agreement and its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area."

"We share common values of democracy, rule of law, respect for international law and human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities, as well as gender equality," they said.

