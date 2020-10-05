Facts

17:53 05.10.2020

EU says criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank matter of credibility for Ukraine

The European Union says that criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank is a matter of Ukraine's credibility among international partners. A European official said this on Monday in Brussels on the eve of the Ukraine-EU summit.

"Tomorrow, EU leaders will look for strong commitments regarding the continuation and irreversibility of efforts in fight against corruption and also in the judiciary. The absence of criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank is a problematic issue, it is a key and a matter of credibility among international partners," he said.

The official said that further efforts are needed in the fight against corruption and the rule of law in Ukraine.

