12:44 05.10.2020

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine explains consequences of sanctions imposed against Derkach

KYIV. Oct 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has clarified the meaning of the sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department (OFAC) against persons associated with Russia, including MP of Ukraine Andriy Derkach (non-factional), involved in attempts to influence the electoral process in U.S.

"On September 10, the United States imposed sanctions on Andriy Derkach and other Russian agents for attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process. Derkach maintains close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services and has served as an active Russian agent for over a decade, employing manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world. Today, we would like to remind individuals and businesses what these sanctions mean," the Embassy's website quoted Spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp as saying on Monday.

So, according to him, answering the question "If I often do business with someone who is subject to sanction, should I be concerned?" the answer is "Yes."

"Persons who provide material support to designated individuals and/or entities could themselves become subject to designation," the diplomat stressed.

Also, in response to the question, "Can sanctions on an individual affect businesses he or she owns?" the answer is also "Yes."

"Entities owned by a blocked person may also be considered blocked persons. The property and interests in property of such an entity are blocked regardless of whether the entity itself is listed in the annex to an Executive Order or otherwise placed on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List," Langenkamp said.

He stressed that the United States would remain vigilant in its efforts to uphold the integrity of its democracy, and the United States would continue to use all the tools at their disposal to counter these activities similar or linked to those of Derkach or other sanctioned individuals.

Earlier, in August, Director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center, William Evanina, said that with the help of the actions of Ukrainian MP Derkach, the process of discrediting the presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joseph Biden was taking place. "For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television," Evanina's statement posted August 7 reads.

Derkach himself called it "attempts to pin labels and an attack," which confirm the disclosure of the largest scheme of "democratic corruption" in connection with the recordings of voices of Poroshenko-Biden and Poroshenko-Putin published by the deputy.

