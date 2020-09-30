Facts

15:08 30.09.2020

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

The cause of the crash of the An-26 military aircraft in Kharkiv region could be a human factor, lapped with technical malfunctions, said Oleh Urusky, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, head of the government commission to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

"The investigation is considering several different versions of the plane crash. However, it is becoming clear that the technical malfunctions that took place were superimposed on the human factor in its various manifestations," Urusky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He also said that work on decoding the flight recorders continues.

"They are in a satisfactory condition. Aviation experts are working on them. The completion of the decoding process is expected this week," Urusky said.

In addition, the investigators carried out a number of measures, including the appointment of forensic medical examinations, the seizure of documents on the organization and conduct of flights, the interrogation of more than 40 people who witnessed the disaster.

"At a separate site on the territory of the A4104 military unit, the aircraft fuselage is already being assembled, the wreckage of which was transported there from the crash site," Urusky said.

As reported, at about 20:50 on September 25, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, a plane crash occurred. During planned training flights, an AN-26 military aircraft fell and caught fire, which was landing at the airfield of a military unit in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. There were 27 people (20 cadets and seven officers of the Kharkiv University of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kozhedub) on board. 25 people died on the spot, two cadets were hospitalized. On the morning of September 26, one of the hospitalized died in the hospital.According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the investigation is checking four versions: a catastrophe due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft; catastrophe due to improper performance of their duties by the crew; improper performance of official duties by persons who were responsible for flight control; inadequate maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight.

Tags: #an_26 #crash #urusky
