13:27 22.04.2022

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

The An-26 aircraft that crashed in the area of Mykhailivka village in Zaporizhia region in the morning, according to preliminary information, belonged to Ukraine, now it is known about one dead and two wounded, the number of the crew and the reasons for the crash are being investigated, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said.

"Details about the plane crash. Today at 09:00, an AN-26 plane, belonging to Ukraine, according to preliminary information, crashed near Mykhailivka, Zaporizhia region. The aircraft was on a technical flight. Now it is known about one dead and two wounded," the Telegram channel said in a message.

According to the information, the number of crew and the causes of the crash are being investigated. According to preliminary and not yet confirmed data, the aircraft touched the electrical resistance, causing the engine to catch fire.

The State Emergency Service and relevant authorities are working at the scene.

