An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

The An-26 aircraft that crashed in the area of Mykhailivka village in Zaporizhia region in the morning, according to preliminary information, belonged to Ukraine, now it is known about one dead and two wounded, the number of the crew and the reasons for the crash are being investigated, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration said.

According to the information, the number of crew and the causes of the crash are being investigated. According to preliminary and not yet confirmed data, the aircraft touched the electrical resistance, causing the engine to catch fire.

The State Emergency Service and relevant authorities are working at the scene.