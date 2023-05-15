Facts

16:32 15.05.2023

Russian air defense involved in aircraft crash in Bryansk region – Ihnat

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said that Russian air defense is involved in the aircraft crash in Russia's Bryansk region on May 13.

"It looks so. It was a dark day for the aviation, they [the Russian side] have admitted this," he said on the air of the national telethon on May 14, while answering a question whether Russian air defense could be involved in the aircraft crash in Bryansk region.

As reported, on Saturday, May 13, a range of Russian media and social media channels reported the loss of four aircraft in Bryansk region. According to the preliminary information, two Mi-8 helicopters without ammunition crashed and their crews were killed. Also, the crash of two jet fighters Su-34 and Su-35 was reported. The pilot and navigator of Su-34 were killed and no information about the crew of Su-35 was reported.

Tags: #aircraft #crash #bryansk

