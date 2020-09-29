Facts

18:10 29.09.2020

Rada Committee initiates appeal to Zelensky to dismiss Fokin from TCG

Rada Committee initiates appeal to Zelensky to dismiss Fokin from TCG

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government and Urban Planning invites President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn the statements and actions of the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Vitold Fokin and to terminate his participation in the work of the delegation.

"The Verkhovna Rada appeals to President of Ukraine, head of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Zelensky with an appeal (...) to condemn the statements and actions of the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Fokin Vitold Pavlovych and to stop his presence in the (...) delegation," the draft resolution being at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency says.

The resolution also notes that the Verkhovna Rada expresses deep concern over the systemic, purposeful, and those that threaten state sovereignty and national security, statements and actions of individual members of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group, in particular, the first deputy head of the delegation Fokin.

Tags: #zelensky #fokin #verkhovna_rada #tcg
