13:24 28.09.2020

Deciphering of 'black boxes' of An-26 plane crashed in Kharkiv region starts, will continue up to five days – Urusky

The flight recorders of the An-26 aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which crashed in the evening of September 25 in Kharkiv region, have already been found, their condition is satisfactory, said head of the government commission of inquiry, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleh Urusky.

"The flight recorders ('black boxes') have been found. They survived. Their condition is satisfactory. The information on the recorders is preserved. They were seized and on September 27, 2020, aviation experts, under the supervision of the State Intelligence Directorate, began the process of their decryption, which will last approximately 3-5 days," Urusky wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

Tags: #an_26 #urusky #crashed
