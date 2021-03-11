Dpty Prime Minister of Ukraine speaks about main functions, tasks of Ministry of Strategic Industry

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky at a meeting with members of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés (KAVA) spoke about the main functions and tasks of the Ministry, the website of the government portal reports.

"Military-technical cooperation with foreign partners is a priority for the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and we are open to deepening it on a mutually beneficial basis. The Ministry has already organized and held bilateral meetings with representatives of diplomatic institutions and other state structures from more than 20 states. A substantive dialogue has been established with some of them, the result of which is the signed bilateral international documents," Urusky said.

He also spoke about activities of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, in particular, that in March 2021 the ministry expects to close the process of implementing the law of Ukraine on defense procurements.

"The state defense order of the current year must be fulfilled according to new legislation that complies with international standards," the official said.

It is reported that the meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Strategic Industries was attended by military attachés from 31 countries of the world.