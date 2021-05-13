Facts

14:15 13.05.2021

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

Investigators say main reason for downed AN-26 near Chuhuiv is permission for takeoffs by conveyor belt method

The main reason for the fall of the AN-26 plane near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region in September 2020, as a result of which 26 servicemen were killed, was permission to take off by conveyor belt method, Head of the investigation department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) of Ukraine Vadym Pryimachok said.

"The most important reason for the tragedy is the unlawful permission by the head of flights at the Chuhuiv airfield for takeoffs of the indicated aircraft by conveyor belt method. Such permission took place during the last four flights before the tragedy, which, in fact, led to the fact that during the approach to the last takeoff, when a breakdown of the PRT-24 system was revealed, which indicated the incorrect operation of the left engine, but due to the conveyor belt, this breakdown could not be detected by the crew in a timely manner," Pryimachok said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the crew took off with this breakdown, but the flight directors did not provide practical assistance to the crew in further actions for the safe landing of the aircraft.

"Due to the fact that the crew was not sufficiently prepared for flights at night, in the absence of assistance from the leadership, it fell and further tragic consequences," Pryimachok said.

