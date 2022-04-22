Facts

11:23 22.04.2022

An-26 aircraft carrying out technical flight crashes in Zaporizhia region, with victims reported – Military Administration

1 min read

An An-26 aircraft, which was performing a technical flight, fell in Volnyansky district of Zaporizhia region on Friday morning, there are victims, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports.

"Today in the morning, in Volnyansky district of Zaporizhia region, the plane An-26 fell down. The aircraft was performing a technical flight. There were casualties. The circumstances are being clarified. Details will be reported later," a message posted on Facebook reads.

