An-26 aircraft carrying out technical flight crashes in Zaporizhia region, with victims reported – Military Administration

"Today in the morning, in Volnyansky district of Zaporizhia region, the plane An-26 fell down. The aircraft was performing a technical flight. There were casualties. The circumstances are being clarified. Details will be reported later," a message posted on Facebook reads.