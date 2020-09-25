Facts

11:14 25.09.2020

Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

 Among Ukrainians who have decided on their choice in the local elections and are planning to take part in the vote, 15.6% support the Servant of the People party, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Sociological Group Rating, published on Thursday.

The Opposition Platform - For Life Party is supported by 11.5%, the European Solidarity Party - 11%, the Batkivschyna Party - 8%, and Za Maibutnie (For the Future) - 5.9%.

"During the last week, the first four parties of the five (parliamentary parties) have lost almost 1.5% in the aggregate," sociologists note.

The radical party of Oleh Liashko is supported by 4.4%. Some 3.4% are ready to vote for the UDAR of Vitali Klitschko party, the Svoboda party has 3.3% of supportive votes, the Party of Shariy - 3.0%, the Holos Party - 2.7%, the Nash Krai and Palchevsky Victory Party - 2.4% each, the Proposition Party - 2.1%, the Strength and Honor Party - 1.5%, and the Samopomich Party - 1.2%.

The total rating of other parties running in local elections and included in the list for study is 21.8%.

The study presents an aggregated rating of parties in local elections, which is the sum of all the results of political forces in elections to the regional council of each region. The respondents chose from a list that was unique for each regional council (in Kyiv - of the city council). In total, 65 different parties were included in the rating, of which the overwhelming majority are local parties that run for one or more regional councils.

The poll was conducted from September 19 to September 22, 2020 among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. Sample population: 5,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews) - telephone interviews using a computer, based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Survey representativeness error: no more than 1.4%.

