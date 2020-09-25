Facts

09:47 25.09.2020

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

 Medics in Ukraine have identified 3,565 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total case count to 191,671, according to data published on the website of the coronavirus monitoring system of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Another 70 patients earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, raising the related death toll to 3,827, it said.

A total of 85,133 people have already recovered (+1,675 in the past day).

According to NSDC data, Ukraine currently has 102,711 active COVID-19 cases, which is 1,820 more than the previous day.

