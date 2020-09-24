Facts

18:17 24.09.2020

MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

1 min read
MFA launches new format of consultations to support Ukrainian exporters

 The Council of Exporters and Investors under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is launching a new format of interaction with Ukrainian business.

"In order to promote domestic products to foreign markets, the Council of Exporters and Investors under the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will hold regular online briefings with the participation of Ukrainian ambassadors and representatives of Ukrainian business," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Friday, September 25, the first pilot online briefing will be held by Ukrainian ambassadors in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia for over 50 Ukrainian exporters.

During the sessions, participants will be able to consult with Ukrainian diplomats about the specifics of entering foreign markets, hear useful advice and recommendations, and discuss prospects for cooperation.

"To participate in the briefings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invites Ukrainian exporters to follow the news from the Council of Exporters and Investors on Facebook and on the website or register with the Council at://bit.ly/32XJ0Cg," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Tags: #business #exporter #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 17.09.2020
Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

11:24 16.09.2020
Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

16:59 15.09.2020
Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

15:18 15.09.2020
Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

16:15 08.09.2020
Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

10:29 28.08.2020
Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

17:10 17.08.2020
Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

12:24 17.08.2020
Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

15:52 13.08.2020
Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

LATEST

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD