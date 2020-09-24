Facts

11:00 24.09.2020

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

The inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko does not mean his recognition as the legitimate head of the Belarusian state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine has never in any way interfered in the internal affairs of Belarus and will always support the Belarusian people. Considering the course of the election campaign in Belarus and subsequent events, today's 'inauguration' of Alexander Lukashenko does not mean his recognition as the legitimate head of the Belarusian state," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, September 23.

