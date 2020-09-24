Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that Ukraine is ready to initiate the creation in Kyiv of the headquarters of an international office to counter disinformation and propaganda.

"Ukraine, as one of the countries that has been actively opposing propaganda and information attacks since 2014, is ready to initiate the creation in Kyiv of the headquarters of an international office to counter disinformation and propaganda," he said in his video speech at the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zelensky pointed to the danger of information threats to the modern world, when "disinformation and fake news can affect world markets, stock exchanges and even the electoral process."