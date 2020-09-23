Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to draft proposals for the imposition of sanctions against online services that offer Russian-made content banned in Ukraine.

The relevant protocol decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

This decision was initiated by Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Recently, it was announced that the Wildberries Russian service entered the Ukrainian market. In this regard, it is proposed a protocol instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the possibility of applying special economic and other restrictive measures to online services that offer various kinds of products and content of Russian origin, in particular, Russian television serials that are prohibited by law, for example, ivi.ru and Wildberries.ru services," Tkachenko said.

This instruction also is applicable to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy to draft relevant proposals.