12:25 21.09.2020

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

The Servant of the People faction is working to begin consideration of the bill "On the capital" before the local elections, said Oleksandr Korniyenko, the chairman of the Servant of the People party and first deputy chairman of the eponymous faction in parliament.

"We are working on the bill 'On the capital,' we are working to table it as soon as possible on the agenda of the session of the Verkhovna Rada. It is now on the agenda of the fourth session of the Verkhovna Rada. We are now working with colleagues from other factions, with the leadership of the faction, so that before the elections we can try to start considering it and give the people of Kyiv that system of city management, and the law on Kyiv is about city management, about the results - clean, lighted streets, the absence of chaotic development, etc.," said Korniyenko on Sunday during the city party conference of the Servant of the People.

Local elections in Ukraine are scheduled for October 25.

