Facts

11:13 19.09.2020

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 3,240 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were detected, while 1,268 people recovered, and 48 died, according to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

A day earlier, on September 18, 3,228 new cases were reported, on September 17, a new high was recorded – 3,584 infected, on September 16, some 2,958 cases of COVID-19 were reported, on September 15, there were 2,905 infected.

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing that among those infected over the past day, 203 children and 161 medical workers.

According to the minister, 669 people were hospitalized over the past day. It is the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Stepanov said that currently more than 13,000 citizens are in hospitals with a confirmed diagnosis or suspicion of COVID-19, and as of September 1, there were 10,900 of them.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 172,712 people on Saturday morning, 3,516 people died from the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19, 76,754 people recovered. Now in Ukraine, 92,442 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 1,924 more than the day before. The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (400), Ternopil (311), Odesa region (281), Lviv (260) and Kharkiv (200) regions.

In addition, over the past day, 3,381 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
