Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

Rapid Trident-2020 multinational military exercises with participation of about four thousand military from ten countries start in Lviv region, local residents are asked to bypass the territory of the testing ground, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"On Wednesday, September 16, on the territory of central military town of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Ground Forces Academy (Yavoriv district of Lviv region), a solemn ceremony of raising the flags of Ukraine and the United States of America will take place, which will mark the start of large-scale international military exercises on the territory of our countries in 2020," the message says.

The ministry reports that from September 16 to 25, about four thousand troops from ten countries will be in the region. So, during the training sessions at the training sites, armored vehicles will be involved and training fire from small arms will take place, and helicopter flights of army aviation will also be carried out.

"The training leadership appeals to residents of settlements located around the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, guests of Lviv region with an urgent request to limit visits to the training sites of the military training ground for reasons of security concerns," the Defense Ministry said.