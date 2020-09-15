Facts

10:41 15.09.2020

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

2 min read
Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

Rapid Trident-2020 multinational military exercises with participation of about four thousand military from ten countries start in Lviv region, local residents are asked to bypass the territory of the testing ground, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"On Wednesday, September 16, on the territory of central military town of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Ground Forces Academy (Yavoriv district of Lviv region), a solemn ceremony of raising the flags of Ukraine and the United States of America will take place, which will mark the start of large-scale international military exercises on the territory of our countries in 2020," the message says.

The ministry reports that from September 16 to 25, about four thousand troops from ten countries will be in the region. So, during the training sessions at the training sites, armored vehicles will be involved and training fire from small arms will take place, and helicopter flights of army aviation will also be carried out.

"The training leadership appeals to residents of settlements located around the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, guests of Lviv region with an urgent request to limit visits to the training sites of the military training ground for reasons of security concerns," the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #ministry_of_defence #military #rapid_trident
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 31.07.2020
Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

12:23 30.07.2020
SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

11:20 09.06.2020
Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

11:35 03.06.2020
U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

10:15 28.05.2020
Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

12:22 18.04.2020
Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

18:33 20.12.2019
PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

16:47 28.09.2019
Rapid Trident 2019 international exercises in Lviv region come to an end

Rapid Trident 2019 international exercises in Lviv region come to an end

11:55 07.08.2019
Armed Forces continue observing ceasefire, ready to respond to unpredictable situation – General Staff

Armed Forces continue observing ceasefire, ready to respond to unpredictable situation – General Staff

15:15 23.07.2019
Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD