Story with 'Wagner members' is case when Ukraine tryed to be involved in international politics, PGO is legally obliged to send request for extraction – Venediktova

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the Ukrainian side acted clearly within the law in the story of the arrest of 33 members of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Belarus.

"When these events started to develop, it was clear that this was again a case when they were trying to draw Ukraine into, and this case could become such a negative example, so you have to be careful. We acted clearly within the law," she said in an interview with Savik Shuster, released on Saturday on the Shuster online YouTube channel.