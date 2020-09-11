Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

On the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there should be no place for terrorism or any other flagrant acts against the life and health of people in the all civilized world.

"September 11 is a tragic date in the history of the United States, and of the whole world. In the entire civilized world there should be no place for terrorism or any other flagrant acts directed against the life and health of people. Today, Ukraine remembers it together with the United States. Never forget," he wrote on his Twitter on Friday.