Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

"Andrzej Duda's second visit to Ukraine in October 2020 is yet another proof of friendly and warm relations between Ukraine and Poland. I am grateful for the support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine is ready to join your proposed Plan of International Cooperation after COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote on his Twitter on Friday.