16:57 11.09.2020

Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the second visit of President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Ukraine in October 2020, is another proof of friendly and warm relations between the countries, and Ukraine is ready to join his proposed Plan of International Cooperation after the end of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Andrzej Duda's second visit to Ukraine in October 2020 is yet another proof of friendly and warm relations between Ukraine and Poland. I am grateful for the support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine is ready to join your proposed Plan of International Cooperation after COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote on his Twitter on Friday.

