Ukraine hits another COVID-19 daily high, 3,144 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 3,144 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

As many as 1,128 patients recovered and 53 died over the past day.

By now, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 148,756, including 3,076 deaths and 67,005 recoveries. The number of active cases currently stands at 78,675, or 1,963 more than the day before.

In addition, Ukraine reported 3,285 suspected coronavirus cases in past 24 hours.