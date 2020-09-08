Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

The Supreme Court of Ukraine rejected the motion of activist Serhiy Sternenko on removal of the case consideration from Odesa to Kyiv.

"The case against me is left in Odesa. There is no full text of the decision. The Supreme Court leaves my trial where everything is controlled by the person who ordered the attack on me. Where I was attacked right before the first hearing," Sternenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, in this way the Supreme Court upheld the position of the prosecutor, who said that "transferring the consideration of the Sternenko case to Kyiv does not guarantee that the attempts on his life will stop." The activist also said that the court retired to the deliberation room, not allowing him to "say an important remark."

In addition, Sternenko said that the prosecutor in his case was the same state prosecutor as in the case of the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk.

Later, the Supreme Court posted a statement on the Facebook page that the consideration of criminal proceedings against Sternenko would continue in Odesa.

"On September 8, 2020, the panel of judges of the Cassation Criminal Court within the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of defense lawyer Serhiy Sternenko, who is accused of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of carrying cold arms without a legal permit (Part 2 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), on the direction of criminal proceedings against Sternenko from Prymorsky District Court of Odesa to Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv," the court said in the statement.

The announcement of the full text of the court decision on this case No. 522/13809/20 was announced in the Supreme Court at 10:00 on September 11, and it will be possible to get acquainted with it in the Unified State Register of Judgments.