11:55 05.09.2020

Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

 Some 315 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were confirmed in Kyiv over the past day, including seven doctors, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"Four patients have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 234 Kyiv residents. Today, there are already 14,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

Among the cases, there are 163 women aged 22 to 89 years, 132 men aged 19 to 86, nine girls from 1 to 15 years old and 11 boys from 4 to 17 years old.

Some 42 people were hospitalized, the rest were on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Some 97 people recovered in a day. In total, 4,713 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases were recorded in Desniansky district (57), in Darnytsky (55 cases), and in Obolonsky district (39 cases).

