Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

The Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction has demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ensure the holding of elections in 18 merged territorial communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Our task today is to remind him that he ensures the rights of citizens to the constitutional right to make decisions at elections. Our demand for President Zelensky [...] is to ensure the right of choice for the residents of Donbas," co-chairman of the faction Yuriy Boiko said on Thursday.