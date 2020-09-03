Facts

10:18 03.09.2020

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

The Ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine stressed the need to select heads of anti-corruption institutions through transparent and politically neutral selections processes.

"The ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine underscore the need to select heads of anti-corruption institutions through transparent, merit-based and politically neutral selections processes," the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

Also in the statement, the diplomats recalled that ensuring the independence, integrity and strong legal status of these institutions is an important element of Ukraine's international obligations, including in the framework of cooperation with the European Union and constant support from international financial institutions.

"The G7 Ambassadors have consistently supported Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions, which must be allowed to pursue their work independently and with the necessary powers and resources to investigate, prosecute and convict those responsible for corruption effectively. Ensuring independence, integrity and strong legal status of these institutions is an important element Ukraine's international commitments, including as part of cooperation with the EU and continuing support from international financial institutions. It is essential for Ukrainian citizens' quality of life and for Ukraine's business and investment climate," the G7 Ambassadors said.

Meanwhile, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said that the principles expressed in the statement of the G7 Ambassadors should be applied when the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoints representatives to select new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"Fight against corruption, with strong and independent institutions, is a central part of EU-Ukraine cooperation in areas from visa freedom to macro-financial assistance. These principles [expressed by the G7] also need to apply when the Ukrainian parliament nominates representatives to pick new Head for SAPO," Maasikas wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

